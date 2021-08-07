Brokerages Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). iCAD reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

ICAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

