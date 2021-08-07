Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ITT posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $97.75. 468,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,830. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $21,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

