Brokerages Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,865,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,953,137. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,654,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 470,082 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,674.3% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,651,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 723,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.