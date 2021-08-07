Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.73 Million

Brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post sales of $29.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,560.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

OSW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,086,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 177,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

