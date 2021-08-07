Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.48). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 496,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

