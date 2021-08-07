Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.80. 4,627,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

