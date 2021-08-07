Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $24.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $25.10 billion. Target posted sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $102.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.64 billion to $104.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1-year low of $129.00 and a 1-year high of $263.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.