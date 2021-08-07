Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Trevena in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 1,263,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

