Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce $79.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.59 million and the highest is $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 618,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,981. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.11.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 129,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

