Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. BGSF reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BGSF stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.63. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $157,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

