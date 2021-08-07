Brokerages Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REDU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

