Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

TBPH opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

