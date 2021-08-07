Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $129.11

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

