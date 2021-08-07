Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $145.60

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $97.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

