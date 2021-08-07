Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $102.41

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,106 shares of company stock worth $4,740,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $79.24. 204,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

