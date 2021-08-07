Brokerages Set DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DermTech by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

