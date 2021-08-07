Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $23.57

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 6,543,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts predict that EQT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

