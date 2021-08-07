Brokerages Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $22.11

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.
A number of research firms recently commented on FEYE. Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.
In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
FEYE stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
