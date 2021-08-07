Brokerages Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $22.11

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on FEYE. Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FireEye by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,081 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FireEye by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,063 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,653 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

