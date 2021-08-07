Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

