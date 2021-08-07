Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $119.33

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.66. 1,717,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.