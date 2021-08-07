Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Target Price at $33.13

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.08. 1,932,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,701. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.