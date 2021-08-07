Brokerages Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) PT at $85.21

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,190. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.36. Safehold has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Safehold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.