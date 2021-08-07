Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $42.44

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

TRGP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,283. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 71,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

