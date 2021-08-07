Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $99.88

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 10.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 280.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 142,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,259. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

