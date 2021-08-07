Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$117.11

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.11.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$105.19. 149,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,164. The stock has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$71.95 and a one year high of C$110.94.
In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at C$22,247,106.27. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.