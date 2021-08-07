Brokerages Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price at C$7.04

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$659.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

