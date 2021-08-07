Brokers Offer Predictions for Elevate Credit, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.71.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $89,982.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,944,530.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,430. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.