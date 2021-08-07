Brokers Set Expectations for loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE LDI opened at $9.45 on Friday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

