Brokers Set Expectations for McKesson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.26 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.15. McKesson has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

