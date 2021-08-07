Brokers Set Expectations for Senior plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senior in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Senior’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Senior alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.