Brokers Set Expectations for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $640.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.