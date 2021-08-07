Brokers Set Expectations for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.