Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Announces Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 3,807,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

