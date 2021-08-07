Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE BAM opened at $56.71 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.