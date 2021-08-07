Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.38. 221,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.