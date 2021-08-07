Brookfield Renewable Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

BEPC stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

