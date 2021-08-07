Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 466,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,016. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

