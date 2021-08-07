Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 466,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,016. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

