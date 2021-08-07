Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

