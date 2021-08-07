Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 13,256 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 146,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

