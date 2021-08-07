Brookstone Capital Management Invests $518,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

