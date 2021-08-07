Brookstone Capital Management Invests $668,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

