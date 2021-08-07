Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $569,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

DGX stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $148.61. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.