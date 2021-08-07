Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.28. 5,733,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The company has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

