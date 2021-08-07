Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. The firm has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

