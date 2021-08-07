Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 418.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.