Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 239 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

