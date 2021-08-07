BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

