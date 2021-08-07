BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.28). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 174.55 ($2.28), with a volume of 15,704,841 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.60.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79). Also, insider Sara Weller acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

