BTIG Research Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $16.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nikola by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

